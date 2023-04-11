Wexford Gardaí arrest cocaine-fueled learner driver travelling 141km/h in 100 zone

A motorist in Co. Wexford is awaiting their day in court after being arrested for speeding while under the influence of cocaine.

The driver was stopped by members of Wexford's Road Policing Unit who were conducting routine speed checks over the bank holiday Easter weekend.

Gardaí clocked the silver Ford Focus saloon travelling at 141 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

When stopped by Gardaí, the motorist was found to be driving unaccompanied on a learner permit.

Advertisement

Whatsmore, the learner motorist then provided a positive DrugsWipe test result for cocaine.

The Ford Focus was seized before the driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.

Taking to the Garda Traffic Twitter account, Gardaí said: "Wexford Roads Policing were conducting speed checks when they detected this car travelling at 141 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. [The] driver was an unaccompanied learner and tested positive for cocaine. Vehicle seized and driver arrested."

Advertisement