Irish rugby fans may have had a disappointing night - but a Lotto player in Wexford had a million reasons to be cheerful last night.

They scooped the Lotto Plus 1 draw top prize of a million euros - making them Ireland's 33rd millionaire of 2023.

The National Lottery is now urging players to check their tickets carefully.

The winning numbers were 11, 13, 16, 25, 45, 46 and the bonus was 2.

