Wexford man facing homelessness after surgery

A 61-year-old man living in Wexford, who is currently in hospital for two major surgeries, is facing the prospect of homelessness once he is discharged.

Noel Dunne, originally from Dublin, has been renting a farmhouse in Kilmore Quay for the last three years.

He was told last week that he will have to move out as the property will be sold in six to eight weeks.

That's according to the Irish Independent.

Advertisement

Mr Dunne moved to Wexford several years ago and found work as a barman, postman, and merchant seaman.

In the past year, he has had to quit work as a result of embolisms in his leg worsening.

In the next few weeks, he will undergo major surgery to remove the embolisms in his legs, as well as one to remove an aneurysm in his chest.

Mr Dunne does qualify for the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) but cannot find anywhere to live that he can afford.

Advertisement

He told the Irish Independent that he was only told three weeks ago that the house was sold.

"I knew it was up for sale, but I didn't think it was going to be that quick," he said.

He added that he doesn't know where he will be to recuperate from the surgeries.

"I absolutely can't find any accommodation whatsoever. I'm mainly looking for something permanent," he said.

Advertisement

Mr Dunne says he has been ringing the council but has heard nothing back.

"There must have been 100 phone calls but all I kept getting was an answering machine from the local officer in the area and she never got back to me."

He has been working with local TDs in an attempt to find a home but has had no luck.

The landlords, who live in the Netherlands, want to sell the house in order to buy another one.

According to Mr Dunne, they currently live in an apartment in Holland and want to buy a house there.

He also believes they want to leave the rental market "because of all the taxes."

The new landlords want to begin rebuilding the 1870s farmhouse as soon as possible.

It's been modernised and has three bedrooms, one en suite, a bathroom, a dining room, a sitting room, a breakfast room, and a kitchen.