Wexford among the highest with unaccompanied learner drivers

Wexford is among the counties with the highest amount of unaccompanied learner drivers to receive penalty points.

An average of 16 learner drivers a day get penalty points for not being accompanied by a qualified motorist.

Last year's total was 5,929, an increase of 185 from 2021.

More than a third were issued to Dublin drivers, while the next highest amounts were in Cork, Kildare and Wexford.

Wexford recorded 263 unaccompanied learner drivers that receive penalty points last year.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says learners take a big risk if they drive unaccompanied.

"They risk getting two points and an €80 fine.

They also risk the car getting seized and if they are operating that vehicle without permission, the owner of the car faces prosecution.

So there are serious consequences for driving unaccompanied."

The research also found that almost 3,600 people got penalty points for driving a car without a valid NCT cert last year.

It's down slightly from 3,730 in 2021, according to freedom of information figures.

Over 18,700 people got penalty points for holding a mobile phone while driving last year.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says the state is clamping down on the offence:

"Last year the fine for using a phone while driving was doubled to €160.

"Not only are you risking points but the fine has also been increased."