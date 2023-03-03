Play Button
Play Button
Wexford News

Wexford pedestrian dies following road accident in Cork

Wexford pedestrian dies following road accident in Cork
The three year backlog to examine digital devices is a 'critical weakness' for gardaí, a Policing Authority report has said. Photo: Niall Carson/PA
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 60s understood to be from Wexford town has died after being hit by a car in Co Cork.

The incident took place at 9.15 pm on Thursday night, when the man was hit by a car on the N25 in Midleton, near the junction of the Old Youghal Road.

The father is understood to be from the Clonard area of Wexford town.

The road remains closed between the junction and Lakeview Roundabout, with local diversions in place.

Advertisement

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out on Friday morning by investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area at the time. Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More to follow

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Weather expert offers important 'Beast from the East 2' update

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Limerick woman had acid thrown in face and boiling water poured down her back, court hears

 By Beat News
News 3

Man (20s) killed in Tipperary road traffic incident

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement