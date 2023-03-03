Wexford pedestrian dies following road accident in Cork

A man in his 60s understood to be from Wexford town has died after being hit by a car in Co Cork.

The incident took place at 9.15 pm on Thursday night, when the man was hit by a car on the N25 in Midleton, near the junction of the Old Youghal Road.

The father is understood to be from the Clonard area of Wexford town.

The road remains closed between the junction and Lakeview Roundabout, with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out on Friday morning by investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area at the time. Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

