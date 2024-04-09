Play Button
Wexford priest holds mass to 'pray for an end to the rain'

Rachael Dunphy
A Wexford priest held mass this week to pray for an end to the rain.

The ceremony was held in St.Brigid's church, Kilrush in North Wexford yesterday evening, by Father Joseph Power

It was held with the Church of Ireland Vicar Trevor Sergeant, and attended by many locals, including farmers.

Father Power said local farmers have been struggling with wet conditions recently - in particular those in the tillage sector.

They are absolutely stressed out...They can't sow. It always helps to think that a little bit of prayer might have added to that, one never knows'

He said he hoped their prayers helped with the sunshine in the South East this morning.

When asked who was the best Saint to pray to for good weather, Father Power said St. Brigid is the one to keep an eye out for.

