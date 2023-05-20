Wexford Rape Crisis Centre moves into new and improved home

The Wexford Rape Crisis Centre has officially opened its new building in Maudlintown.

It had been operating out of a cramped building for the past 25 years, but it has been deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The new premises is located at the St Mary’s GAA clubhouse entrance and was celebrated yesterday, with the Cathoirleach of Wexford County Council, George Lawlor cutting the ribbon.

The Centre has been operating out of the new building since January 2021 but a delayed celebration occurred yesterday.

During the opening ceremony, a plaque was unveiled in honour of the late Johnny Moylan.

According to the Irish Independent, Johnny was an engineering consultant who was a volunteer project manager for the building, but he passed away last year.

Clare Williams, Manager of Wexford Rape Crisis Centre, said Johnny was a great help in getting a new building.

"When Johnny Moylan learned of the plans for the construction of a new centre for Wexford Rape Crisis, he wondered if he might be able to assist in some way.

"At that point, he had retired from his work as an engineering consultant and had recovered his energies after cancer surgery. We were delighted when he agreed to act as project manager.

"Throughout the period of construction, he worked happily and effectively with the main contractor, Anthony Neville, the sub-contractors and the Council architectural services team. The completion of the work and the opening of the building brought him great joy.”

Funding

Wexford Rape Crisis Centre is core-funded by the Department of Justice as well as Tusla.

It has also been supported by businessman Seamus Neville over the past year in an attempt to ease the demand for counselling following the pandemic.

The Centre supports those affected by domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence.

Services include one-on-one counselling for adults, adolescent counselling for those aged 12 and above, court and Garda accompaniment, as well as a Consent & Sexual Violence Prevention Programme for teenagers.

There are four adult counsellors and five adolescent counsellors now employed at the Centre, with over 60 clients waiting for a counselling session.

Support can be accessed by calling free-phoning 1800 330 033.

