A road closure in Wexford - that was put in place following a crash- has now reopened.

The incident happened just north of Ballyedmond at about 10:30 this morning.

The R741 between Gorey and Wexford Town was closed for a time with diversions in place via Monamolin.

However, they have since been removed and traffic is now free-flowing.

