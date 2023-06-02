Wexford girl (12) receives medal for saving family member's life on confirmation day

The National Ambulance Service has presented a 'Courage & Bravery Award' to a child from Wexford town who saved a family member's life.

12-year-old Scoil Mhuire Wexford pupil Kelsey Doyle took immediate action on the morning of her confirmation by contacting emergency services and administering life-saving CPR.

Ahead of the paramedics' arrival Kelsey also did her best to make the family member feel as comfortable as possible.

Ger Carthy Operational Resource Manager for Co. Wexford's Ambulance Service presented Kelsey with her award as a mark of respect for her incredible actions.

Advertisement

Following the presentation, Community Engagement Officer Jonathan Lynch noted that the brave student acted "with significant speed and calmness to get help."

He continued: "Kelsey is an inspiration to all of us, she realised the dangers of the situation and quickly sought to help her family. Her quick thinking and decision-making made the difference between life and death and we're happy to present her with this bravery medal.

"The National Ambulance Service is proud to present bravery medals to children and young adults following significant acts of courage and bravery."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.