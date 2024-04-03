Wexford to Dublin train services in doubt

The National Transport Authority is looking at plans to end direct rail services between Dublin and Wexford.

New proposals being considered would see travellers from the Rosslare line change to Dart carriages at either Wicklow or Greystones.

Peter Branigan from the campaign group South East on Track says the idea will actually reduce train use.

"It's certainly not something that is going to attract people to using the train.

"We're hoping this idea will be put on the back burner and that we'll see a more regular service from Wexford and South Wicklow into Dublin.

"It seems completely backwards [to switch people from one train to another] and it seems like a way of discouraging people from taking the train," Brannigan said.

This comes despite passenger numbers increasing, with Wexford station seeing a rise of over 50% from 2013 to 2022.

