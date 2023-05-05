Wexford woman gives up civil service job to 'sleep with dogs' for a living

A Wexford woman has taken her love of dogs to the next level by making a career out of it.

Sinead Ryan Quirke first spoke to Orla on the Sunday Grill last August when her dog Lord Leroy, a Vizsla-Weimaraner mix with a dash of German Shorthaired Pointer, was the Co. Wexford representative of the Nose of Tralee.

Since that life-changing event, Sinead has left her career in the civil service and has opened Lord Leroy’s Lodge in Castlebridge, Co. Wexford – offering luxury dog boarding, pet to wedding/events chaperone services, and even doggie daycare.

“I entered Lord Leroy into the Nose of Tralee competition last year and that triggered the idea to start something new, to start a business to work with dogs.”

And so, Lord Leroy’s Lodge was born and soon became a full-time job for Sinead.

“The dogs can sleep in the house with us. If we have a dog that comes to us that normally sleeps in a bedroom at home we’ll facilitate that here as well so we will try to replicate their environment as best we can here”.

The Lodge also has a large garden and Sinead, her husband and kids all help out, “there is always somebody here with the dogs,” she says.

“I’m shocked and delighted by all the support we have got. We are pretty much booked up for June, July and August… it's really taken off and it goes to show the love people have for their dogs that they want them to have the same environment that they do at home”.

Lord Leroy is reaping the benefits of a new family business in his name, he got a new sofa for relaxation this week.

Sinead says that trialling her new business idea was the best thing for her family to do before she gave up her full-time job and has advice for people considering changing careers.

“Follow your dreams. I’m happier now than I’ve ever been in my working life. I’m doing something I really love. I’m busy all day but I don’t feel stressed or mentally exhausted”.

Check out more information about Lord Leropy’s Lodge at lordleroyslodge.ie

