Wexford woman missing 26 years today

Today marks 26 years since a woman went missing from a bar in Co. Wexford.

Fiona Sinnott was last seen leaving Butler's Pub in Broadway just after midnight on February 9th 1998.

Her ex-boyfriend followed her once she left and was originally a suspect in the case.

After being questioned by Gardaí, he was released without charge.

Five other people, including three women and two men, were arrested and detained in connection with the investigation.

However, the 19-year-old mother of one has never been found and the case remains unsolved.

Fiona's sister Diane spoke to Beat News and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"26 years is a long time for a girl to be missing so we're pleading with anyone with information just to come forward. We're begging at this stage," she said.

Remembering Fiona

Fiona's family will gather at a plaque in Kilmore Quay today and light a candle for her.

Fresh flowers will be placed at it while her family remember her.

Diane shared how every year she has been gone gets harder:

"We're just living in hope really. Every day we're just hoping that someone will come forward or that somoene would know something ad let us know. It gets harder and harder every year, especially at Christmas and birthdays and anniversaries. It never gets any easier."

Diane described Fiona as "fun-loving and outgoing."

Anyone with information on Fiona's whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

