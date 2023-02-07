Wexford's iconic Dun Mhuire Theatre to be demolished

Wexford's iconic Dun Mhuire Theatre is set to be demolished in the coming months.

According to the Wexford People, the end of a 15-year-long legal debacle is now in sight - making way for the development of a civic space.

Demolition of the adjacent Tesco and Crazy Prices site is set to commence in the coming weeks with a plan to demolish the theatre to follow.

Back in 2019, Beat reported that the Director Of Services at Wexford County Council, Tony Larkin, stated that it was the intention of the local authority to redevelop the building but refused to say if the building was to be demolished.

Over the years the much-loved theatre has played host to the likes of Aslan and Hermitage Green, along with numerous pantos and even the Wexford Opera Festival.

Speaking to the Wexford People this week, Wexford County Council Chief Executive Tom Enright said that planning permission for the demolition has been obtained and works on the theatre are expected to commence "within the first half of this year."

Wexford County Council hopes that the planned works will ignite ambitions for further regeneration on South Main Street in Wexford Town.