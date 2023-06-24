Woman living in Wexford accused of faking her death

A woman has been accused of faking her death and using bogus medical reports in Wexford and Dublin.

Amy McCauley, with an address in Fethard-On-Sea, Co Wexford, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court earlier today (Saturday, 24 June) with a suggestion that she had been living under a new name, following a "complex" investigation.

The 33-year-old faces seven charges and claims that she had registered her date of death as 26 December 2022 and also obtained death certificates in different versions of her name.

The woman faces accusations of one theft and six offences of using false instruments. Allegedly, she used a false medical certificate from a doctor in the name of Amy McAuley on 8 May 2022 at Pearse Street Garda station in Dublin.

As reported by RTÉ, she is also accused of using a false death notification form in the name of Amy McAuley on 19 January 2023 at Wexford County Council and in the name of Amy Nic Amhlaoibh at the Civil Registration Service at Mill Yard Lane, in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on 23 February 2023.

She stole nine mobile phones worth over €3,000 at Three Ireland on 16 July and used a bogus Panda recycling receipt from a business on the same date.

Additionally, the accused is charged with using a fake medical report from the Rotunda Hospital on 23 November last year.

Detective Garda Des Rogers gave evidence that he arrested Ms McCauley in Fethard-On-Sea at 8.30 am on Friday.

Detective Rogers said: "She made no reply to each charge after caution."

He alleged Ms McCauley let on to be her sister to have herself declared dead on 26 December.

The judge heard claims that she was also declared dead under the Irish version of her name, married and moved to Wexford, living under a different name.

Judge Smyth granted bail with a €500 bond and ordered Ms McCauley to sign on daily at her local garda station, provide gardaí with a phone contact number, notify of any address change, and undertake not to apply for new travel documents.

She is yet to indicate a plea and must appear again on 6 July for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

