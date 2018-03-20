Wondering Where Niall Power Has Been?

Curious as to where Beat Breakfast’s Niall Power has been in recent weeks?

Nope, he hasn’t jetted off to South America to save the rainforest. Nor has he moved to the Himalayas to live the rest of his days as a Tibetan Monk.

Okay, we may have made those two up…

To tell the truth, Niall has been at Radiodays Europe, where he featured as one of the event’s keynote speakers.

Niall spoke earlier today about the biggest and best radio promotions from across the world.

Highlights included Kiss 1065’s Car Giveaway (Australia), Absolute Radio’s World’s Shortest Mixtape (UK) and Red FM’s The Chosen One (Ireland).

Niall also spoke about our very own Coffin Lock-In, which ran for its second year last October.

Check out his chat with the Radiodays Europe crew below…

