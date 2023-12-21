Start your New Year right with these wellness events in the South East

January can be grim. Stop feeling like a potato and start 2024 fresh with these New Year's wellness activities.

Healing Sound Bath Friday December 29th

The Stella Maris Centre, Kilmore Quay invites you to let go of the old and embrace the new with this sound bath healing session. Process the fatigue and tension that's built up in your body in 2023, then welcome the new year with its endless possibilities. From 7.30-9 pm December 29th, open to all. Click here for tickets and information.

Sunrise Wellness Walk Monday January 1st

Pure by Paula presents this special wellness walk for the first sunrise of the new year. Come to the beautiful Curracloe Beach, Co. Wexford for a transformative experience featuring forest bathing, meditation, manifestation with affirmations, oracle cards, reiki healing, and cacao ceremony. Limited spaces are available- full details here.

New Year Yoga & Meditation Retreat Saturday, December 30th-Monday January 1st

Escape the NYE noise and welcome January with positivity with this Yoga and Meditation Retreat and Creacon Wellness Retreat, New Ross. Co. Wexford. The Creacon team will guide you through yoga and mindful meditation classes, helping you to manifest all you desire for 2024. Package includes 2 nights of accommodation, meals, and a special New Year's Eve Fire Celebration. Full schedule and booking information here.

Mindful Paths Mindfulness Day Saturday January 6th

Join Teresa Hennessy from Mindful Paths Ireland for this one-day Mindfulness & Positive Psychology course, showing you practical skills to boost your mood. Taking place from 10 am-4 pm at the Garden Room, Bowe's Cafe, Durrow, you will be guided through tools that have been scientifically proven to have a positive impact on your wellbeing. Lunch in Bowe's Cafe is included. Full schedule and tickets available here.

Koru Wellness Day Sunday January 7th

Koru Wellness presents "Renew You: Empowering Your Wellness Journey"- a full day of wellness activities to begin the New Year. Taking place at the Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny, a range of wellness practitioners will kick start your wellness journey with meditation, breathwork, mindfulness, sound bath, cacao ceremony, and more. Lunch in Statham's restaurant included. Spaces are limited, for full schedule and to book click here.

Wellness Retreat for LGBTQIA+ Woman and Non Binary Community Friday January 19th- Sunday January 21st

Conscious Connections presents this relaxing weekend wellness retreat at the Yoga Barn, Ballymagill, Co. Kilkenny, especially for non-binary persons and women in the LGBTQ+ community. The retreat includes two nights of accommodation, 2 x lunches/dinners, and a host of wellness activities including yoga, meditation, and journaling as well as use of on-site sauna and cold water tub. The retreat aims to nurture a sense of community and empowerment. Full information and tickets here.

Soul Scribes Yoga & Wellness Day Retreat Sunday February 4th

Join Brendan O' Connor and Ziggy McGovern for this day of yoga, meditation, and even an ice bath (if you're brave enough!) Taking place at Sweetfarm Studios & Mill Cottages, Kilcrabry House, Enniscorthy, Yoga Teacher Brendan will guide you through strengthening and restorative yoga, while Ziggy will release energy blockages with an immersive sound bath meditation. Plant-based lunch and guided nature hikes also included. Full details and tickets here.