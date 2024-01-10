A Techno music festival is happening this March

Love techno? Wanna go to a rave in a tent?

The best House and Techno DJs in the UK & Ireland are coming to one spot this Easter.

Temptation Festival 2024 is a day long music festival, taking place March 31st at Burtown House & Gardens , Athy, Co. Kildare.

Organised by Signature Exclusive Events, the festival will see two tents blasting DJ set after DJ set, showcasing some of the hottest names in the House and Techno scene, such as New Era, Seamus D, and Ed Wilde.

Tickets for this techno-fueled party are now on sale, from €38.52 on Eventbrite. The organisers have also teamed up with VIP Party Buses Dublin, offering buses to and from the festival at eight different time slots. Return bus tickets now on sale for €22.52 on Eventbrite.

Temptation Festival is strictly over 18s with physical ID required. For more information and tickets click here.