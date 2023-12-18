Gone too soon...here are the Irish celebrities who died in 2023

In memory of an eventful 2023, we celebrate the Irish stars who have died this year.

We lost two Irish music legends in Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O'Connor and one Harry Potter star Michael Gambon who famously played Albus Dumbledore.

Here are the Irish celebrities who we lost in 2023;

Michael Gambon

The Irish-English acclaimed actor died 27 September following a bout of pneumonia. Gambon was born in Cabra, Dublin on 19 October 1940.

He is most known for playing Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films starting with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban released in 2004.

Shane MacGowan

Shane MacGowan died at the age of 65 on November 30. He was best known for being the frontman of 'The Pogues.'

After being removed from the band in the early 1990s, he founded 'Shane MacGowan and The Popes'.

His funeral in Tipperary on December 7 was attended by the likes of Johnny Depp and Bono.

Shane MacGowan is survived by his wife Victoria Mary Clarke whom he married in 2018.

Sinéad O'Connor

The iconic singer attended Newtown Secondary School in Waterford during the 1980's.

The singer who is most known for her song "Nothing Compares 2 U" died on 26 July.

The Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her home in south-east London.

She was also known for taking fierce stances on social and political issues such as the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

Angus Cloud

An outlier on this list as Angus Cloud was born and raised in Oakland, California.

He was however of Irish descent, with the majority of his family still residing in Ireland and never hid his roots. He was 25 when he died.

The actor who died on July 31 was most known for his role of Fezco in the acclaimed series Euphoria and the movie Your Lucky Day.

Ray Stevenson

One of the most versatile and revered actors of his generation, Ray Stevenson was born in Lisburn in County Antrim, in the North on 25 May 1964.

Fans will know always remember his performances in the Marvel movies movies Punisher : War Zone as the title character, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok as Volstagg.

The appeared in other popular films like RRR, GI Joe: Retaliation, The Other Guys and King Arthur.

Star Wars fans will also recall his role as Baylon Skoll in the mini-series Ahsoka. The actor died at the age of 58 in Ischia, Campania, Italy.

Mark Sheehan

Sheehan was born in Dublin and was the a member of the boy band Mytown, and in 2001, he co-founded and played guitar for alternative rock band the Script.

The musician died in hospital on 14 April 2023 at the age of 46 following a brief, undisclosed illness.

Frank Twomey

The Cork born TV presenter died December 11, 2023.

The actor was best known as a presenter on the Irish children's afternoon show Bosco in the 1980s.

Twomey also appeared on the RTÉ comedy shows Bull Island.

Christy Dignam

The singer died on 13 June, 2023 at the age of 63.

He is best known as the lead singer of the popular Irish rock band Aslan.

Aslan formed in 1982 and became one of the most popular bands on the Irish music scene throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

The band is best known for their hit Crazy World, a song Dignam wrote after his daughter was born.

Craig Breen

The Irish race car driver was one of the most active and popular drivers in the world. The Waterford native had 9 podium finishes in races.

Breen died on 13 April 2023 after a collision during a pre-event test ahead of the 2023 Croatia Rally.

