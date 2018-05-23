Nothing says summer like chilling in a gorgeous setting and watching some quality music as the sun sets.

And it’s smaller festivals like Carlow’s BARE Music & Arts Festival (July 6th & 7th) that deliver those blissful summer vibes by the bucketload.

But with so many boutique festivals vying for your attention this summer, why opt for BARE?

Well, we’re about to make your decision a pretty easy one…

1. Pretend you’re lord & lady of the manor…

Usually reserved for weddings & special functions, the folks at Borris House are opening the gates of their insanely beautiful period home to the public for two days only – allowing you to be one of the lucky few to party into the early hours.

2. The line-up is bonkers, so everyone will be happy!

Labelled as ‘mad craic’ by its organisers, BARE’s line-up is the most eclectic we’ve seen in years. Hip hop? Check. Folk? Yup. Post rock? They’ll have that too. Reggae? Obviously!

First line up announcement for #Bare18 is here! 👏🙏🏻 Including @realobietrice , D12, God is An Astronaut @therealgokwan plus many more! 🤟 #irishmusicparty pic.twitter.com/9Q6IGCJmWQ — BARE In The Woods (@BAREfestival) April 17, 2018

3. Not just any VIP Package…

Nowadays VIP camping means little more than having a tent pitched for you on arrival. But BARE is going back to basics with a whole host of luxurious additions for those who go for the upgrade. Nestled in a period walled garden, VIP campers will also avail of private bars, posh loos and VIP parking. Very fancy!

EarlyBirds tickets now on sale for #BARE18 from link in bio!Here's a look at our beautiful new site at Borris House #Carlow #irishmusicparty pic.twitter.com/2AVWkVXCFC — BARE In The Woods (@BAREfestival) October 19, 2017

4. Yup. Gok Wan is performing a DJ set…

In between designing eyewear and writing the odd cookbook, the fashionista has somehow found time to learn the dark art of DJing. So, yeah. Gok Wan is a DJ!

5. Sure Borris is only down the Road…

The beautiful Borris village, nestled in the foothills of Mount Leinster, is just a stroll away, so you’ll never be too far from getting your hands on a chicken fillet roll.



6. You never be at a festival like this again.

Few festivals will allow you to wander from a wrestling competition to a spoken word stage before catching reggae legend Natty Wailer. It’s as eclectic as festivals come, and we love it!

