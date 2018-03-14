We’re still 2 months away from the Eurovision final in Portugal but a song that features chicken clucking is the hot favourite to win after racking up 2.2 million views on YouTube since its release on Sunday.

Netta will represent Israel with the song Toy after winning a TV talent show in her native country. She impressed judges throughout the competition with her vocal loops and will now bring the talent to the Eurovision stage after organisers confirmed that her use of a looper does not break rules about pre-recorded vocals.

Soon after release, bookies slashed odds on Israel winning overtaking previous favourites Estonia and Bulgaria. They’ve won the competition 3 times before – in 1977, 1978 and 1998.

Of course, Israel are not the first country to rely on poultry for their entry. Dustin the Turkey represented Ireland in 2008.

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Lisbon, Portugal on May 8th, 10th and 12th.

