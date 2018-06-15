Boyzone pay tribute to Stephen Gately as they announce two Irish gigs as part of their farewell tour

After 25 years in the music industry, Boyzone have given the details of their last album – as well as their final tour.

The 13 date 25th-anniversary celebration and farewell tour will kick off in Belfast on January 23 at the SSE Arena, before moving to Dublin’s 3Arena on January 24.

In a statement, the band said: “When we started out as five young Dublin Northsiders, eager to face the world, we never imagined that we’d still have an army of fans some twenty-five years later.”

The band lost a member, Stephen Gately, in 2009 from a congenital heart defect.

The late Stephen Gately pictured with fellow band member Shane Lynch

Touching on this loss the band further added: “We’ve had some tough times too. The loss of Stephen left scars that we will carry as a band forever.

“We were immensely touched by all the tributes and messages of support that helped us through the dark days. Stephen was our brother and will always be at the very the heart of Boyzone.”

“Twenty-five years is a long time. We’re certainly not boys anymore, and we all feel that we should now call time on our lives together as Boyzone and go out on a real high.”

The farewell tour was expected as member Ronan Keating announced the band was splitting back in May – much to the dismay of loyal fans.

It was an amazing 25 yrs for all. U guys have been a big part of our lives as well. We knew this day will come bt still – now we just need 2 ourselves & enjoy the last ride. Forever grateful 4 those beautiful songs & memories. Sending love & luck to you all! 💕😔😍#BZ25 — Christine G. (@xrstn0915) April 30, 2018

31 year old me and the 7 year old me are both equally sad at this news! 😔 #BZ25 — Marella (@MarellaShan) April 30, 2018

Tickets for Boyzone’s Farewell Tour go on sale Friday, June 22 at 9am from usual Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Share it:













Don't Miss