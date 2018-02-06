Multi-platinum rapper/producer, G-Eazy has announced he will bring his The Beautiful & Damned Tour to Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on June 5th.

He’ll have support from special guests Stefflon Don and Yung Pinch.

Tickets from €37.50 go on sale this Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster.ie and outlets Nationwide.

The Beautiful & Damned hit #1 on Billboard RnB / Hip-hop charts, the album was released on December 15th 2017. Special guests on the album include a cast of heavy-hitters featuring Halsey, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, E-40, Charlie Puth, Anna of The North, and more.

