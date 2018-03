The Electric Picnic lineup has been announced this morning.

Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and N.E.R.D will headline the festival this year.

Also appearing are Dua Lipa, Sigrid, Dermot Kennedy, Ben Howard, St. Vincent, George Ezra and The Kooks.

Old favourites will be returning like Body and Soul, Trenchtown, Salty Dog and Trailer Park.

Here is the full list of artists announced this morning:

KENDRICK LAMAR MASSIVE ATTACK N.E.R.D

DUA LIPA – BEN HOWARD – ST. VINCENT – KING KRULE

GEORGE EZRA – THE KOOKS – JUNGLE – WOLF ALICE

CHVRCHES – NINA KRAVIZ – CIGARETTES AFTER SEX – FRIENDLY FIRES

GARBAGE – DERMOT KENNEDY – BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE – SIGRID

JESSIE WARE – JORJA SMITH – MOUNT KIMBIE – TOM MISCH

THE BLAZE – STEFFLON DON – PEGGY GOU

YXNG BANE – FIELD MUSIC – ALEXIS TAYLOR – SEVDALIZA

LUCY DACUS – LA FEMME – INNER CIRCLE – JORDAN RAKEI

RAYE – GANG OF YOUTHS – NILUFER YANYA – SCARLXRD

YELLOW DAYS – HAK BAKER – TOM TRIPP

