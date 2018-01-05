Justin Timberlake is back.

This morning saw the release of his brand new single and music video, “Filthy.”

The single is the first release from his fourth studio album, Man Of The Woods, which is out on February 2nd via RCA Records.

“Filthy” was co-written and co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson.

The colorful, futuristic music video for “Filthy” was directed by groundbreaking and multiple award-winning director Mark Romanek. The dance heavy video features Timberlake as a modern day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world. This is the second time Timberlake and Romanek have teamed up for a one-of-a-kind video.

Justin will be hitting the stage to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4th.

Spread the love













Don't Miss