Applications now open for Beat and SETU Certificate in Radio and Podcasting

Jessie Maher
The Certificate in Radio and Podcasting  is a practice-based introduction to radio broadcasting, presenting and podcasting jointly developed and delivered by South East Technological University SETUWLR FM and Beat 102-103.

The course is delivered by both practicing broadcasters and academic lecturers and designed to give an introduction to the operation of a commercial radio station and the day-to-day work of broadcasters within it.

Students are not required to have any previous experience in radio.

If you are eager to ‘get a foot in the door’ of the broadcast industry but currently lacking experience why not sign-up for this course to test your aptitude and build a portfolio - you can simply apply by completing this online application form.

Full details of the course can be found here.

All successful applicants who consent to have their application information shared with WCS will be informed if they are eligible for the subsidy.

 

 

