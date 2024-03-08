Beat joins International Women's Day celebrations to Inspire Inclusion

Beat 102 103 is joining in the celebrations on International Women's Day 2024 to 'Inspire Inclusion'.

Each year, this day serves as a powerful reminder of the progress toward gender equality and highlights the work that still needs to be done.

International Women's Day (IWD) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The 2024 campaign theme 'Inspire Inclusion' emphasizes the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society.

Advertisement

Here at Beat, we are encouraging everyone to recognize the unique perspectives and contributions of women from all walks of life.

To inspire inclusion means to celebrate diversity and empowerment on International Women's Day 2024 and beyond.

Advertisement

Youth #charity #GirlGuiding @gguidinganglia that helps build girls' confidence & leadership skills has put the call out to its community🌎 to share their #InspireInclusion photos 📸 & messages 📣 as #GirlGuides plan to create a fabulous montage for #InternationalWomensDay 💜 #IWD pic.twitter.com/5HIkBy1rPr — Women's Day (@womensday) March 7, 2024

"When we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world", that's the message this International Women's Day.

"When women themselves are inspired to be included, there’s a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment".

Strike the #InspireInclusion pose!

Advertisement

Strike the #InspireInclusion pose to show solidarity.

We are asking you to get involved by taking a photo using this pose.

Inspire others to help forge an inclusive world by sharing your #InspireInclusion image.

Simply take an image by yourself, with a friend, with a colleague, or family member, share to your socials use the hashtag #InspireInclusion.