Waterford's Lydia Des Dolles celebrates one year on Beat 102 103

Waterford's Lydia Des Dolles is celebrating one year broadcasting with regional youth radio station Beat 102 103 this week.

Lydia joined the Broadcast Centre in Ardkeen, Co. Waterford in August 2023 to present the Saturday afternoon programme SportsBeat.

Lydia has amassed a wide range of experience in her 15 year broadcasting career in the sport and entertainment industry.

Since Lydia began with Beat 102 103 she has continued to expand her work in presenting, content creation and production, regularly covering midweek shows such as Bring the Beat and Beat Throwbacks, joining the co-host slot on Beat Drive, producing sports series, and much more. Her first radio production project with Beat 102 103 aired earlier this year.

‘The Fighting Irish’ is a five-part documentary series that offers a passionate exploration of Ireland's dynamic combat sports scene where she leads a thought-provoking deep-dive into the world of combat sports in Ireland. She speaks to former Irish kickboxing Champion Lindsey Doyle, Team Ireland Elite Champion Boxer Kelyn Cassidy, Ganbaru Jiu Jitsu Coach Kevin Arrigan, and Ireland's 1st Professional Female Muay Thai Fighter Eimear Codd, and much more.

Lydia Des Dolles is known for work in Television and Radio. In recent years, she worked alongside Virgin Media Television, BBC Sport, RTE, ESPN+, BT Sport and the Joe Media Group. Lydia can be seen presenting for global sport streaming platform DAZN, Conlan Boxing, 971 Fighting Championship and Ultimate MMA.

Lydia is celebrating one year on Beat 102 103 where she hosts the weekly Saturday SportsBeat show covering the latest sports news and events. She says its great to work as part of a team at the regional radio station.

“The last year working as part of the team at Beat 102103 has been really fantastic. I’ve always been an avid listener of Beat and to now be a part of the wider Beat family is something I really am grateful for. Everyone here brings such a fantastic element to all the facets involved in radio broadcast, and I truly believe we have one of the leading teams in the country. It's been a truly fantastic year, and I can't wait to continue to grow under the Beat 102 103 banner.”

You can catch Lydia Des Dolles live on Beat 102 103 every Saturday from 3pm on SportsBeat.

To listen back to The Fighting Irish check out Beat102103.com/podcasts.