Carlow town to benefit from e-bike share scheme this summer

Getting from A to B in Carlow town is about to get a lot easier this summer with the introduction of a pilot e-bike scheme.

The initiative, which will be ideal for SETU students, is set to launch in Carlow town in mid-summer with the pilot scheme to run for twelve months.

The Carlow Nationalist reports that the bikes will be available to rent through a dedicated app, much like bike share schemes already operating in Waterford, Cork and Dublin.

Carlow mayor Fintan Phelan (Fianna Fáil) has described the scheme as "very positive news" for the town, while councillor Tom O'Neill (Fine Gael) added that the bikes will be of "benefit to so many."

We have to give this a go when it launches!

Last year a private e-bike scheme was launched by Bolt in Kilkenny - the first of its kind in the South East.

80 bikes were placed on the streets of the Marble City in a bid to boost micro-mobility and ease traffic congestion.

