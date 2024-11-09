Firefighters in Carlow begin operating fire engine fuelled by vegetable oil

Firefighters in Carlow have made history this week, with the world's first solar powered, battery-operated fire engine, fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

The climate-friendly fire engine, which has it's home in Carlow town, began operating this week.

It was built locally in Tullow, and will see its carbon footprint slashed by 95 per cent compared to diesel engines.

The initiative ties in with Carlow County Council’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce county emissions by 51 per cent and increase energy efficiency in the public sector to 50 per cent by 2030.

