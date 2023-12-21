Galway crash victim named as 21-year-old Carlow man

21-year-old Cormac Frank Kinsella from Ballon in Co. Carlow has been named as the victim of the crash in Galway.

According to Galway Bay FM, Cormac was a third-year medical student at the University of Galway.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 5 am on Monday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene that happened on the N59 Moycullen Road in Galway.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area between 2.30 am and 5 am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Funeral details

Cormac's funeral will take place at St. Peter & Paul's Church Ballon tomorrow at 2 pm.

A livestream of the funeral will take place, with burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery.

Tributes have been paid to Cormac describing him as "one of a kind" and "a fine young man."

