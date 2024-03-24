Man (20s) rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Carlow collision

A man has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a crash in County Carlow.

The two-car collision happened shortly before 9 pm yesterday on the N80 at Kilbride Cross in Ballon.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 20s, is currently being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

No other serious injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 in the Kilbride Cross area between 8:45 pm and 9:15 pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

