A section of the N80 Wexford Road in Carlow is closed this morning, as emergency services deal with a collision.

It happened on the N80 at Kilbride Cross just outside Ballon.

Local diversions are in place, and Gardaí say those intending to travel via this area should consider alternative routes.

More to follow…

