Man dies after falling from truck in Carlow

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that happened at approximately 1:30 pm today in the College Green area of Carlow town.

It's reported that a male in his 20s received fatal injuries after falling from a truck during the course of his work.

There are no road closures, with only access disruption to a number of houses in College Green.

The services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

The Health and Safety Authority have also been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the College Green estate between 1:15 pm and 1:45 pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

