Man dies in workplace accident in Carlow

A man in his 70s has died in a workplace accident near Tullow in county Carlow.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at a premises near Tullow on Monday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified and attended the scene.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.

