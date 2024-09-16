Man dies in workplace accident in Carlow

A man in his 70s has died in a workplace accident near Tullow in county Carlow.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at a premises near Tullow on Monday morning.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified and attended the scene.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.
