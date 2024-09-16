Play Button
Man dies in workplace accident in Carlow

Man dies in workplace accident in Carlow
University Hospital Waterford
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
A man in his 70s has died in a workplace accident near Tullow in county Carlow.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at a premises near Tullow on Monday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified and attended the scene.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

