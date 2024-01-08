Pop-up Gaeltacht back in Carlow this week

A pop-up Gaeltacht will be making its way back to Carlow this week, for the first time in 2024.

The first of the Irish conversation meetings will take place this Thursday, January 11th at 8:30 in the Teach Bar/Teach Dolmain.

Speakers of all abilities are welcome.

The chats will be followed by a trad session where people will be invited to play instruments and sing their favourite tard tunes.

The Pop-Up Gaeltacht will take place every second Thursday.

