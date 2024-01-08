Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Pop-up Gaeltacht back in Carlow this week

Pop-up Gaeltacht back in Carlow this week
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A pop-up Gaeltacht will be making its way back to Carlow this week, for the first time in 2024.

The first of the Irish conversation meetings will take place this Thursday, January 11th at 8:30 in the Teach Bar/Teach Dolmain.

Speakers of all abilities are welcome.

The chats will be followed by a trad session where people will be invited to play instruments and sing their favourite tard tunes.

Advertisement

The Pop-Up Gaeltacht will take place every second Thursday.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Luke Littler set to make World Series debut this month

 By Beat News
Music 2

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year nominees announced

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 3

Mack Hansen to miss Ireland's Six Nations campaign with shoulder injury

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement