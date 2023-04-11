Rare bee found in Carlow after 50 years

A rare type of bee species has been spotted in Carlow after not being seen in Ireland for over 50 years.

That's according to an article by KCLR.

A local bee enthusiast told the publication that he was “delighted” to record the sighting of the bee in Carlow.

Owen Beckett, Research Officer at the National Biodiversity Data Centre in Waterford, discovered the “Perkins Mining Bee” near St Mullins on Thursday.

There have been no recorded sightings of the bee in Ireland since 1977.

Speaking to KCLR, Owen said that the distinct look of the bee made him certain that he had made the discovery.

“Ireland has about 100 species of bees. This is the only one with a red band on its body. It’s pretty distinctive and it sticks out so as soon as I saw it I knew exactly what it was.”

Coming into the Spring and Summer, people are being asked not to mow their lawns or cut their hedgerows as they are the optimal location for biodiversity to take place and wildlife to thrive.