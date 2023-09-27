SETU Carlow first Irish university to offer degree in influencing

SETU Carlow will be the first Irish university to offer a degree in influencing, with applications for the course opening in November.

Its official title is "Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation and Social Media" and it will be launched in September of next year.

The degree will teach skills in the business side of content creation, as well as technical skills such as video and audio editing, podcasting, and writing.

Students will also learn about the laws surrounding advertising products.

The course promises to produce "graduates who are champions of their own growth."

Entry Requirements

Although you do not need any form of education to become an influencer, there are certain grades you will have to obtain in your Leaving Cert to take part in the course.

The Level 8 Bachelor of Arts Honours degree is four years long and will require students to receive a H5 in two subjects, an O6 or H7 in four subjects, and an O3 or H6 in English.

If you'd prefer to do the three-year Level 7 degree, you will need to get an O6 or H7 is 5 subjects as well as an O6 or H7 in English or Irish.

Work placement will be offered on both versions of the course.

