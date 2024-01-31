TG4 documentary to feature murder of Carlow woman

A new TG4 true crime documentary will feature the murder of Carlow model Lisa Doyle.

Marú Inár Measc, a three-part documentary will show the effect that fatal crimes have on society and the victim's families.

Episode 2, which airs on February 7th, will feature the family of Lisa Doyle, who was just 24 when she was murdered.

A model, Lisa was strangled to death by her fiancée Gerard O'Hara in Leighlinbridge in September 2009.

Lisa's family now understand that she had been living under coercive control.

On the 20th of September, the day Lisa was killed, O'Hara walked into Carlow Garda Station, stating that he'd done something terrible to Lisa.

He was previously unknown to Gardaí before the incident.

By taking part in this documentary, Lisa's family hope no one will ever have to suffer like she did.

The episode features interviews with Lisa's sister Angela, as well as her former school principal George D'Arcy.

Rita O'Quigley, a spokesperson for Support After Homicide, will also take part in the documentary.

The episode will air on February 7th and will be available to stream on the TG4 player.

If you've been affected by any of the content in this article or the documentary, you can contact Women's Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900.

