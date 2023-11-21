Women who filmed torture of Carlow teen before he died sentenced

Two women and a man who filmed the torture of a Carlow teen in Australia have been sentenced to jail.

The teen, Cian English was on a weekend getaway in Australia in 2020 when he and a friend were confronted by three men who falsely accused them of stealing prescription medication.

Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, Hayden Paul Kratzmann and Jason Ryan Knowles pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 19-year-old Cian in Brisbane's Supreme Court, the Irish Independent reports.

Last September, Kratzmann and Knowles were sentenced to nine-and-a-half years behind bars while Soper-Lagas was sentenced to eight years.

Two women filmed the attached of Cian and his friend as they were threatened with a knife, forced to undress, assaulted, robbed, degraded and tortured.

The women who are now 19 and 20 years old filmed some 27-minutes of the torture and it the court was told one of the women filmed the moment she forced Mr English to clean his blood from the floor.

The other woman also filmed the scene from the balcony after Mr English fell to his death.

The two women were just 16 at the time of the attack and have spent less than a fortnight behind bars for their role in the death of the 19-year-old.

"After these events, you weren't shocked to your senses. You posted videos to your social media accounts," Justice Peter Applegarth said at the sentencing.

Both women pleaded guilty to one count each of torture, and two counts each of armed robbery.

They were given a two-year probation order, and a conviction was not recorded.

According to the Irish Independent, Cian was living with his parents Siobhan and Vinny and older brother Dylan.

The family left Ireland 20 years ago, first to the Caribbean where Cian’s father worked and then settled in Brisbane in 2011.

His ashes were laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow several weeks after his death.

