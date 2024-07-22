More bombshell revelations as Katie Price releases 8th autobiography

The queen of self promotion Katie Price has done it again and penned her 8th, yes 8th, autobiography and while she reckons it her most vulnerable yet, we say its her most explosive yet!

The 46 year old former glamour model & entrepreneur is currently promoting the release of 'This Is Me' and has been spilling all the tea on all parts of her life.

Some of the most shocking which will no doubt have fans talking is her admission of drink & drug driving which resulted in her BMW flipping upside down on a country road, the incident resulted in her spending the night in a jail cell, being taken to hospital & a court appointed driving ban.

Alongside her drink & drug binge admission, she also opened up on her miscarriages, raising a family of 5 children, A-list showbiz feuds (Graham Norton & Alan Carr turn away now) and her past relationship regret.

Advertisement

She was quoted as saying: "I looked totally different when I first became famous, when I first started dating.

"Dane Bowers . . . he’s a regret I suppose, though I would love to see Dane again, and we did have a good time together, but then he cheated on me so it would never have worked."

Advertisement

Whether you love her or hate her you just cant deny Katie Price is a grafter!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.