Teenager killed in Cork swimming accident remembered as 'charming and charismatic'

A 14-year-old boy who died after he got into difficulty whilst swimming off a boat pontoon in Passage West, Co Cork has been described by his school principal as having been a talented sportsman with a "beaming smile".

Jack O'Sullivan, from Deerpark, had been due to go into second year at Coláiste Éamann Rís on St Patrick’s Road in Cork city.

The school's principal, Aaron Wolfe, said in a statement online they were “deeply saddened” by Jack's death.

"This is a terrible tragedy for Jack’s family, our school and our community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack's family and friends. Jack was a charming, charismatic young man, with a beaming smile, who represented the school in all sporting areas."

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital, with Jack's death being treated as a tragic accident.

A multi-agency search operation was launched in Passage West on Thursday afternoon after the teenager disappeared under the water whilst swimming with friends. His body was recovered at around 4pm.

Minister for Finance and TD for Cork South Central Michael McGrath said Jack's loss was “devastating news” for his loved ones, friends and the wider community.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of young Jack on his tragic loss.

"I’d like to thank all those in the emergency services who responded so quickly and did all they could to rescue Jack, and ultimately returned his body to his family.

"Yesterday’s events are another painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," the Minister added.

Councillor Mick Finn, who knew Jack through his involvement with St Finbarr's GAA club, told Cork's Red FM that the teenager had a magnetic personality and a bright future ahead of him.

"He was very talented at sport and everything else he did. He was such leadership material and people flocked around him.

"He was very popular among his young friends and even young people two and three years ahead of him have been absolutely devastated and shock by what has happened."

In the wake of Jack's death, concern has been raised that calls for improved safety measures at the pontoon in Passage.

Councillor Marcia Dalton told Red FM's Neil Prendeville Show that she had previously contacted the council asking for the pontoon to be secured.

"It's heartbreaking, not just because it's every parents' worst nightmare and it's the loss of a young life, but also because many of us would have fears that something like this might have happened before now."

Cllr Dalton explained the current is particularly strong in Passage West, and added there had been "many requests" to the council to put a lock system on the gate to limit access to the pontoon.

She confirmed that she has since escalated the issue in a letter to the council's chief executive following Jack's death.

Olivia Kelleher