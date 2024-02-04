Two arrested on suspicion of murder of Kieran Quilligan

Gardaí investigating the murder of Kieran Quilligan in Co Cork have arrested two men.

The 47-year-old was reported missing from Cork city centre on September 1st last year.

Remains were discovered in Rostellan on Monday and a post-mortem examination identified them as Mr Quilligan.

A gardaí spokesperson confirmed two males, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who has any information on the murder of Kieran Quilligan to contact Bridewell Garda Station on (021) 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Gardai have not disclosed information in relation to the cause of death.

After he went missing, police said they were very concerned for the safety of Mr Quilligan.

It was reported that he had left premises in Andersons Quay at about 8:30 pm on September 1st in the company of another male.

Gardai carried out extensive CCTV inquiries that tracked his last-known movements through Cork city centre, from Andersons Quay towards Sullivan’s Quay and on to Proby’s Quay.

His last-known movement was entering St Finbarr’s Place, off Proby’s Quay.

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

