Scrambler bike rider dies in Dublin collision

A man has died in a road crash involving a scrambler bike in Dublin.

Gardai said the single-vehicle incident happened around 2.10pm on Thursday on the Phibblestown Road in Castaheaney, Blanchardstown.

They said a man in his 20s who was riding the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed while a technical examination was conducted by forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Phibblestown Road area of Dublin 15 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

By Rebecca Black, PA

