Man in court charged over alleged attempt to remove Palestinian flag from Leinster House

A man who was arrested for scaling the railings at Leinster House in an alleged attempt to remove the Palestinian flag has been granted bail.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, at the Merrion Square side of Government Buildings.

Gardaí and Oireachtas security personnel observed a man climbing the fence before trying to make his way across the Leinster House lawn to where the Palestinian flag had been placed.

The flag was raised on Tuesday to mark Ireland's formal recognition of the state of Palestine.

Paul Whelan (39), of Rowland Road, Dublin 12, was arrested, charged and brought before Judge Patricia Cronin at Dublin District Court on Wednesday in relation to the matter.

In evidence, Garda Conor Dineen said the accused "made no reply" when charged with burglary by trespassing with intent to commit an offence in the garden at Leinster House.

The garda said he had no objection to bail if the accused agreed to obey conditions, including a restriction on him going to any government building.

Defence solicitor Evan Moore said his client consented to the conditions.

Judge Cronin enquired whether he needed to attend any government building, and the solicitor informed the court: "He does, the social welfare office."

However, after taking further instructions from the accused, Mr Moore clarified that his client receives his payment into his bank account, and therefore does not need to attend the building.

Judge Cronin explained she had asked that question to ensure the accused would not be in technical breach of bail.

She read out the terms and warned him to remain away from all government buildings and provide gardaí with a phone number on which he could be contacted at all times.

He is yet to indicate a plea and was remanded on a €200 bail bond to appear again on July 10th.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the accused is in receipt of social welfare and has no assets.

By Tom Tuite

