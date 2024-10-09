Play Button
Former Wexford MEP appeals for missing phone with messages from late son

Rachael Dunphy
Former MEP Mick Wallace is appealing for help in locating his son's missing phone, which has 'irreplaceable' memories of his late son Joseph.

In a post on social media, the politician said the phone was stolen from a gym in Wexford town.

The Samsung phone holds photos, videos and voice notes from Wallace's late son.

Joseph Barry Wallace passed away in June of this year aged just 30.

A reward is being offered for the return of the phone, with Wexford Councillor Aoife Rose O'Brien asking whoever has the phone to 'please do the right thing';

 Give this family back the memories they will forever cherish.

Joseph Barry Wallace passed away from a brain haemorrhage in Tallaght University Hospital earlier this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

