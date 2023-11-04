Play Button
Gardaí appeal for missing teenager last seen in Carlow

Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenager last seen in Carlow town.

Melissa McDonell, aged 16, is reported missing from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

The teen was visiting Carlow town when she went missing on the night of Wednesday, November 1st 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm.

Melissa is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Melissa was wearing a grey GymKing hoodie, coloured pyjama pants and runners.

Anyone with information on Melissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

