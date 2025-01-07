Gardaí share driving tips ahead of extreme weather conditions

Gardaí have shared driving tips to stay safe ahead of this week's extreme weather conditions.

From 8 pm Tuesday, until 10 am Wednesday, the majority of the country will be under a Status Orange low temperature warning.

Wexford, Dublin, Louth and Donegal are the only counties not affected by the Orange warning.

Instead, they remain under a yellow warning.

Met Éireann is warning of dangerous travelling conditions, along with travel disruption and delays.

Ahead of the Orange Warning, Gardaí have published their top tips for driving during the severe weather.

They include;

Check weather, traffic and road conditions before travelling.

Slow down and manoeuvre gently.

Leave extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

Avoid harsh braking, acceleration and too much braking.

Use the highest gear to avoid wheel spin.

Once the Orange warning passes, the entire country remains under a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning until 6 am Friday, January 10th.

