Irish shoppers will spend average of €582 on gifts this Christmas

Irish shoppers will spend average of €582 on gifts this Christmas
Credit: Gary Spears Pexels
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
New research by Penneys has found that Irish shoppers will spend an average of €582 on gifts this Christmas.

In research commissioned by the fashion giant, they found over a third of shoppers (35%) are more likely to head to the shops to do their Christmas shopping this year, rather than go online.

Things are looking good for local stores too, as 6 in 10 people surveyed say they hope to buy their gifts from Irish businesses.

The most popular presents this Christmas were revealed as:

  • Vouchers (60%)
  • Chocolates (50%)
  • Beauty products (45%)
  • Books (44%)
  • Jewellery (38%)
Following the top five most popular gifts, almost a third of shoppers were considering donating to charity instead of buying a gift.

4 in 10 were thinking about giving an experience instead of a physical present.

On the environment-friendly side, the survey found over a third of adults are considering more sustainable gifts, and 4 in 10 people said they'll forego wrapping paper this Christmas, or reuse what they saved from last year.

Penney's shoppers still believe 'twinning is winning', with the matching family pyjamas already up 17% on last year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

