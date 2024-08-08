Kilkenny test centre has highest driving test pass rate in the country

O'Loughlin Gaels driving test centre in Kilkenny has the highest pass rate in the country.

Figures from the RSA show the Kilkenny Centre had a pass rate of 68.40 per cent in the first six months of 2024.

According to the Irish Times, there was a wide variation in pass rates across the country.

O'Loughlin Gaels nabbed the top spot for passes, followed by Monaghan and Clifden, County Galway.

Other South East centres with high pass rates include Thurles (63.9 per cent), Carlow Talbot Hotel (61.5 per cent) and Clonmel (59.8 per cent).

On the lower side, Wexford's pass rate stood at 48.7 per cent.

Elsewhere in the South East, Dungarvan had a pass rate of 46.9 per cent, while the lowest of the region were Tipperary (46.7 per cent) and Waterford (42.8 per cent).

The driving test centre with the lowest pass rate in the country in the first half of the year was Charlestown in Dublin at 36.8 per cent.

