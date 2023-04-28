Model and influencer who makes €45 by selling burps in a bag says 'men love it'

In what is most certainly the oddest story you'll read today, an American model influencer has revealed she makes €45 from selling a single burp.

TikTokker and influencer Rebekka Blue has revealed that super fans are willing to pay in excess of $50 for a zip lock bag inflated by the power of a single burp.

Rebekka currently boasts an impressive 1.1 million TikTok and 100,000 Insta followers.

Having already made money from selling everything from lingerie to toenail clippings (sorry, what?), Rebekka admits that the moderate success of her 'burp bags' has even left her surprised.

Speaking to The Metro the influencer said that it "wasn’t until 2022 that burps in a bag were requested", she continued: "‘I charge $50 a burp, but you can order as many as you want – men love it."

In a recent TikTok, Rebekka showed the entire process which usually involves eating a full meal before washing it all down with some Diet Dr Pepper.

"I eat a full meal that has some sort of onion in it, very fast, chug water, and chase with the soda."

Though this all sounds like a very easy way to earn some cash, Rebekka confessed that the whole process can be "taxing" on the body, "which is why I price accordingly."

Taxing nature aside, Rebekka has vowed to continue the unconventional job, stating that her success can "inspire women to use their talents."

Reality star selling farts in jar rushed to hospital

In a similar scheme last year, former 90 day fiance star Stephanie Matto who made £38,ooo a week by selling jars filled with her farts was hospitalised with heart attack symptoms.

The 31 year old started selling her unusual scene as she thought it would be 'a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people's attention'.

They turned out to be more popular than planned though and she found herself having to fart into around 50 jars a week.

Matto earns about £750 per jar, however the future of the 'business' may be in doubt as the star had to go to hospital as a result with symptoms including chest pains.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," she told Jam Press.

After undergoing a series of tests, which included blood work and an EKG, she was told by doctors that the pain she felt was because of her diet.

The fart jar star had been eating foods that would encourage her to fart more but now she's been told she must go on gas suppressants, ending her fragrant offerings.

All is not lost though as the star will now sell digital artwork of her fart jars to her loyal fans instead! Lovely.